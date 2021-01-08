Hong KongChange city
Starbucks CNY 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Starbucks

Starbucks celebrates Chinese New Year 2021 with a Year of the Ox-themed collection

Sip your favourite morning brew with Starbucks' auspicious CNY drinkware

By
Tatum Ancheta
Starbucks never fails to celebrate different festivities with various collectables. For 2021, they are ushering in the Year of the Ox with commemorative products specially designed for the season. 

Designed in red, white, gold, and black colours, with ox and flower graphics, the Starbucks Chinese New Year 2021 collection includes over 20 drinking vessels for hot and cold beverages and various knick-knacks to bring you good luck as you welcome the Lunar New Year.

Teapot and cup set ($298)

The collection includes a stuffed bear toy, collectable music box, and snow globe along with teapot and cup sets, mugs and tumblers, and a cute ox coin bank in which you can store all your red packet money. 

Coffee beans collectable music box ($388)

Golden stainless steel tumbler 20oz ($228); burgundy stainless steel tumbler 16oz ($198.00)

Bearista Bear ($188); double wall glass mug 8oz ($188) 

As a treat, each purchase of one of their CNY mugs or tumblers gets a complimentary tall handcrafted beverage coupon. Starbucks is also releasing a set of Chinese New Year gift certificates in red packets that include ten $30 gift certificates, one complimentary tall size (354mL) handcrafted beverage voucher, and one buy-one-share-one beverage voucher.  

Red packet GCs

If you're interested in getting your hands on these quirky items, visit Starbucks' physical stores in the city or check out the Starbucks Hong Kong site

