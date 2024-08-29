Starbucks Hong Kong is bringing a touch of Dutch charm to your coffee routine with a special collaboration featuring the beloved bunny, Miffy! Read on to find out how you can get in on the action.

When and where is the Starbucks + Miffy collection released?

Fans will be able to get their hands on items from the collection starting August 31 through the Starbucks online store.

What is in the Starbucks + Miffy collection?

The collection features a total of 13 items, all adorned with adorable Miffy designs. From coffee mugs and tumblers to a puffer tote bag (available in three colours: black, sage, and oat) complete with Miffy and Starbucks cup charms. For those who love a little extra cuteness, the collection also includes an adorable Miffy plush toy dressed in Starbucks’ signature green apron.

In addition to the merch previously launched in Singapore, the collection also features three brand-new stainless steel tumblers and coffee mugs, including one Hong Kong-exclusive item. Fans can expect Miffy's signature colours paired with the classic Starbucks green – simple yet playful.

Photograph: Courtesy Starbucks Hong Kong

Perks for Starbucks Rewards Member

Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy a special treat with the collection, including a unique Miffy Starbucks Rewards Card. Additionally, Starbucks Rewards members can purchase a Starbucks + Miffy cup sleeve for just $58 with any purchase of a Grande-sized beverage. For the true fans out there, don't miss the chance to meet Miffy in person! Customers who purchase any two Starbucks + Miffy items on August 31 and September 1 will have the opportunity to take snaps with Miffy at selected stores. Spaces are limited on a first-come, first-served basis, so act quickly!

