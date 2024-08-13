Subscribe
Gentle Monster 海港城分店
Photograph: Courtesy Gentle Monster
Photograph: Courtesy Gentle Monster

Hong Kong's latest shop openings and pop-ups

The city's newest boutiques, concept stores, and time-limited shops

The retail landscape in Hong Kong is ever-expanding with an array of retail riches to discover – from high-street boutiques and homegrown businesses to giant shopping malls and luxury flagships. But with so many fresh faces constantly joining the fray, it can be hard knowing where to point your credit card first. Read on to find out about the hottest new shop openings and pop-up stores in Hong Kong that are worth adding to your list.

Hong Kong new shops and pop-ups 2024

Valextra

Valextra
Valextra
Photograph: Courtesy Valextra

Valextra's new Hong Kong boutique is a minimal and stylish space that brings a taste of Milan to the city. Inside the store, you'll be able to find a mix of modern and traditional elements, reflecting the contrasting styles of Milanese architecture. From the signature white and green accents to the textured surfaces and handcrafted details, every element invites you to explore the world of Valextra's luxurious leather goods.

Address: Shop 2084-5, Level 2, IFC Mall, 8 Finance Street, Central

La Maison Valmont

La Maison Valmont
La Maison Valmont
Photograph: Courtesy Valmont

Valmont has just unveiled its third Hong Kong boutique, La Maison Valmont, at K11 Musea. This cosy, home-like space offers a luxurious exploration of Valmont's Swiss cellular skincare expertise. Customers can discover the brand's iconic collections and experience professional treatments – such as the brand's signature Butterfly Motion massage and collagen mask – in a dedicated treatment room. Inspired by the brand's mountain glacier heritage, the store's design will make you feel as though you're standing in a refined, art gallery where beauty, art, and wellness converge.

Address: Shop B113C, Level B1, K11 MUSEA, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Advertising

Muji

Muji
Muji
Photograph: Courtesy Muji

Muji's Pacific Place store has relocated to a larger 20,000sq ft space and reopened with a fresh new look. Along with an expanded range of fashion, homeware, and lifestyle offerings, the store also showcases Muji's commitment to sustainability by using materials like cement tiles, raw wood, and recycled panels to convey the brand's 'natural simplicity' philosophy. There are also recycling bins and a water refill station in the store to encourage eco-friendly habits for all shoppers.

Address: Shop 100, 1/F, Pacific Place, Admiralty

Pañpuri

Pañpuri
Pañpuri
Photograph: Courtesy Pañpuri

Leading luxury holistic wellness brand Pañpuri is set to open at K11 Musea this August! Shoppers will be able to experience the brand's limited-edition Heaven Moon Osmanthus, a golden elixir scent inspired by the Jade Emperor's ascent. Founded by Vorravit Siripark, Pañpuri blends 100 percent natural, organic, and sensorial formulations with Asian wellness traditions to nurture the body, mind, soul, and environment. Sustainability is also an integral part of their holistic essence, with eco-conscious packaging and a commitment to producing ethical, vegan, and cruelty-free products.

Address: Shop B215A, B2 Floor, 18 Salisbury Road, K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui

Advertising

JSM Beauty

JSM Beauty
JSM Beauty
Photograph: Courtesy Gentle Monster

Korea's top makeup brand JSM Beauty has officially launched its first beauty counter in Hong Kong, partnering with luxury retailer Lane Crawford at Times Square. Founded by renowned makeup artist Jung Saem Mool, the brand is known for its skincare, base makeup, colour makeup, and makeup accessories, all inspired by over 30 years of industry experience. An influential name in Asia and endorsed by many top celebrities, JSM Beauty is a perfect fit for Lane Crawford. 

Address: Lane Crawford, Times Square, Causeway Bay

Toys"R"Us Playful Living Concept Store

Toys“R”Us Playful Living Concept Store
Toys“R”Us Playful Living Concept Store
Photograph: Courtesy Toys“R"Us

Toys"R"Us has opened Asia's first Playful Living Concept Store at K11 Art Mall, inviting 'kidults' to rediscover childhood joy. The minimalist, wood-accented space features three zones: 'For Him' with collectible toys, 'For Her' showcasing trendy character goods, and 'Together' celebrating shared experiences. To mark the grand opening, Toys"R"Us has collaborated with local artist Ryan Lee, who introduced his vibrant characters to the store to bring a burst of positive energy for shoppers to rekindle their child-like wonder.

Address: 307-309, K11 Art Mall, Tsim Sha Tsui

Advertising

Olivio & Co

Olivio & Co
Olivio & Co
Photograph: Courtesy Olivio & Co

Award-winning eyewear brand Olivio & Co has just launched in Hong Kong, bringing its range of fashionable, playful, and eco-conscious designs to the city. Prioritising eye health across all its products, Olivio & Co first debuted in Hong Kong at D Park Eslite and Festival Walk Eslite in June 2024. The brand then opened an additional store at Hysan Eslite in July 2024 and will welcome its fourth location at Central Market in August 2024. Offering a range of sunglasses – including the CAT III lenses for 100 percent UV protection – and blue light-blocking glasses tailored for all ages, Olivio & Co is also committed to sustainability through the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials in their products.

Gentle Monster

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Gentle Monster
Gentle Monster
Photograph: Courtesy Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster's opened at Harbour City in June 2024, and just like its many other locations around the world, the store features a stunning centrepiece that showcases the brand's innovative and artistic identity. Developed by their Robotics Lab, the Giant Head is a kinetic installation designed to elicit mysterious emotions through its enigmatic facial expressions, prompting viewers to ponder the future of human-robot interactions while browsing through unique eyewear designs in various silhouettes, styles, and colourways.

Address: Shop 2338-9, Level 2, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Advertising

Emis Hong Kong pop-up store

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok
Emis Hong Kong pop-up store
Emis Hong Kong pop-up store
Photograph: Courtesy Emis

Emis is in Hong Kong! The trendy Y2K brand has come all the way from Korea to Mong Kok, setting up their pop-up store at Langham Place from now until August 31. A favourite amongst K-pop idols and celebrities like Cha Eunwoo and Jisoo from Blackpink, the store features the brand's latest line of apparel and accessories, ranging from their popular caps and bags to clothing items and even swimwear. The shop itself is decked out in the same retro aesthetic, complete with a video cam set up and a top-view photo booth – so make sure to get your snaps in while you're there! 

Address: Shop 506, L5, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok

On Hong Kong flagship store

  • Shopping
  • Central
On Hong Kong flagship store
On Hong Kong flagship store
Photograph: Courtesy On

Swiss-born global athletic brand On opened its flagship store in Central at H Queen's in July 2024. Founded in 2010 in the Swiss Alps by running enthusiasts Olivier Bernhard, David Allemann, and Caspar Coppetti, On has quickly gained global acclaim for its innovative CloudTec sole technology that provides a cloud-like cushioned and responsive run.

Honoured with the ISPO Innovation Award just a month after launch, On has since expanded to over 60 countries, amassing a rapidly growing fanbase of millions. Beyond high-performance shoes, apparel and gear for running, fitness, outdoor and tennis, On is also committed to sustainable manufacturing to reduce waste and environmental impact.

Address: H Queen's, 80 Queen's Road Central, Central

