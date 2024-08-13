Valextra
Valextra's new Hong Kong boutique is a minimal and stylish space that brings a taste of Milan to the city. Inside the store, you'll be able to find a mix of modern and traditional elements, reflecting the contrasting styles of Milanese architecture. From the signature white and green accents to the textured surfaces and handcrafted details, every element invites you to explore the world of Valextra's luxurious leather goods.
Address: Shop 2084-5, Level 2, IFC Mall, 8 Finance Street, Central