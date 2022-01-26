Thailand's famous After You Dessert Cafe opens in Hong Kong

Back by popular demand after its Christmas pop-up in Hong Kong last year, Thailand's famous After You Dessert Cafe has just opened its first overseas location in Causeway Bay! Setting up shop on Tang Lung Street, the cafe dons a calming white tone with light-coloured wooden furniture, transporting visitors to Thailand's cafes that are commonly fashioned as 'little white houses'.

Photograph: Courtesy After You Dessert Café

With most items on the menu prepared according to the original recipe, Hongkongers will get to enjoy the brand's signature kakigori (Japanese shaved ice) – mango sticky rice, Thai tea, strawberry cheesecake, and Milo volcano ($128-$148) – honey toasts and other sought-after sweet treats.

Photograph: Courtesy After You Dessert Café (left) Milo volcano, (top) strawberry cheesecake, (bottom) mango sticky rice, (right) Thai tea; $128-$148

If you're trying After You for the first time, we highly recommend sinking your teeth into the mango sticky rice kakigori, which uses fresh mangoes from Thailand for the shaved ice and has a thick layer of cream drizzled on top, while soft, glutinous rice mixed with coconut milk sits at the bottom.

Photograph: Courtesy After You Dessert Café Salted egg toast ($128)

There's also a variety of honey toasts available ($108-$128), made with bread that's directly delivered to Hong Kong from Thailand's flagship store. Try their Shibuya honey toast, which is coated with After You's own branded Shibuya honey syrup, or the salted egg toast, a new flavour that's exclusive only to the Hong Kong store.

Photograph: Courtesy After You Dessert Café (left) Lavender lychee soda, (right) Pink lemonade; both at $48

As for the drinks, four of the brand's best-selling teas and sodas are on the menu, along with original Hong Kong concoctions and coffee beverages made with the highly-rated P&R coffee beans from Australia. After you're done munching away, be sure to check out After You’s house brand packaged goods such as pancake mix, salted egg nuggets, Shibuya honey syrup and more.

After You Dessert Cafe

G/F, 52 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay



Want to hear about the latest restaurant openings and learn about the most happening events in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!