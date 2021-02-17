The Farmhouse at Hyatt Centric launches ‘A Taste of Korea’ buffet

We may not be able to travel anywhere further than Tung Ping Chau – the furthest island in Hong Kong – right now, but we can still get a taste of travel through the food we eat, and this time, we're going to South Korea. Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour hotel's buffet restaurant, The Farmhouse, has launched a themed buffet that gives diners ‘A Taste of Korea’ which will run until April 15 for lunch and dinner.

A full-on tribute to Korean cuisine, The Farmhouse will offer a variety of popular Korean-style foods from spicy Korean fried chicken, pork and kimchi bao, bungeoppang – the fish-shaped pastry stuffed with sweetened red bean paste – as well as a barbecue station for instant Korean BBQ and ssam, or wrapping station, offering fresh vegetables, sauces and Korean banchan (side dishes). Other food highlights include kimbap (seaweed rice roll), tteokbokki (wok-fried spicy rice cake), haemul pajeon (seafood and scallion pancakes), kimchi fried rice, beef short rib soup, japchae (Korean-style fried vermicelli), and much more.

The Farmhouse live BBQ station

Drinks-wise, there are Korean-inspired cocktails such as the Soju Popper ($28) and other Korean soju and beers available by the bottle or as a free-flow option.

But that's not all, as guests that are really missing Korea can also go on a trip through virtual reality, sponsored by the Korea Tourism Organisation, to visit eight provinces of Korea. Buffet guests will receive a ticket to the VR experience, which is set up in the glass corridor next to the second-floor check-in lobby. Plus, there's a Korean noodle station by Ottogi which will serve two flavours of its best-selling instant Jin Ramen.

Soju Popper cocktails

Lunch buffet is available Monday to Friday 12-2.30pm (adult $308; senior and child $200) and weekends/public holidays (adult $418; senior and child $209), while dinner runs from Monday to Thursday at 6 to 9.59pm (adult $608; senior and child $304) and Friday to Sunday/public holidays and holiday eves (adult $678; senior and child $339). All prices are subject to 10 percent service charge.

