The Langham, Hong Kong’s Artesian bar launches a Gin’finity Journey this October

Begin your gin journey at one of Hong Kong’s best gin bars as they take you on an exploration into the art and craftsmanship behind gin distilling while indulging in delicious cocktails

Hong Kong’s love affair with gin is bolstered by the continued expansion and innovation of the local and international craft distilling industry. Over the past years, we have seen more bottles coming out in the market, and various Hong Kong bars have been extending their gin offerings, but if you are after the largest selections of quality gin labels in the city, look no further than The Langham, Hong Kong’s romantic Art Deco-style bar Artesian.

Photograph: Courtesy The Langham I Artesian bar

Photograph: Courtesy The Langham I Gin and tonic

Artesian is the sister location of the world-famous and multi-awarded bar of the same name in The Langham, London. Along with an Instagrammable stylish interior and an impressive cocktail programme, the bar stocks close to 500 gins in their collection, making the spot one of the best gin bars to hit up in the city. The bar’s carefully curated gin selection highlights the art and craftsmanship of the gin distilleries. Divided into four different flavour profiles – ranging from distilleries in Hong Kong, Japan, Sweden, England, Mexico, and beyond – the gin menu has something for everyone. You can find popular brands such as Hong Kong N.I.P gin, Cambridge Distillery’s Japanese Gin, as well as the unique Hernö’s High Coast Terroir Gin made using botanicals from Sweden’s UNESCO World Heritage Site High Coast. Guests can sample these gins as neat, as a perfectly served G&T, or as a signature cocktail crafted by their talented bartenders.



Photograph: Courtesy The Langham I A perfect G&T

If you’re a gin lover or just starting to get to know this revered spirit, take advantage of Artesian’s six-month Gin’finity Journey beginning this October. Artesian bartenders will guide the guests through a memorable learning experience with a rotating gin brand highlight every month, starting with Plymouth Gin from Black Friars Distillery, the oldest working gin distillery in England located in the heart of the historic port city of Plymouth. From October 18 to 24, enjoy 50 percent discounts on every purchase of Plymouth gin and tonic in celebration of International Gin and Tonic Day (which falls on October 19). And, if you’re looking for the best happy hour deal in town, head to Artesian from 3pm to 10pm daily and order a buy one get one half price drink (NIP gin and tonic, house wine, and house beer) complete with free-flow French fries.

Photograph: Courtesy The Langham I Gin’finity Journey offerings

Other monthly highlights include promotions on Spain’s Xoriguer De Mahón Gin (November) which goes best in a pink gin cocktail, Kenya’s Procera Gin (December) which is perfect as the base of a Dirty Martini with olives from Morocco, Sweden’s PiGin (January 2022) that works well with gin Bloody Mary twist called Red Snapper, Hong Kong brand Perfume Tree gin (February 2022) best enjoyed as base for a spirit-forward Martinez, Peru’s London to Lima (March 2022) which complements the classic gin sour.



Let your fun journey this month be-Gin at Artesian. Contact 2132 7898 or tlhkg.artesian@langhamhotels.com for reservations. Artesian bar is open from 3pm until 12mn. Follow The Langham Hong Kong on Facebook or Instagram for more information and updates.