HYC Bar & Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy HYC Bar & Lounge

The best gin bars in Hong Kong

It's time to renew your gin membership

While the number of gin bars in Hong Kong aren't as big as compared to the amount of whisky bars or wine bars in the city, there is still plenty of solid options when you're after a perfectly made G&T, a dirty martini, or a refreshing glass of gimlet. A fair few spots in our city continue to spearhead gin appreciation in Hong Kong and to make your life easier, we've rounded up the best. From great gin selections to G&T's and signature gin cocktails, these bars offer that and more. 

The best gin bars in Hong Kong

HYC Bar & Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy HYC Bar & Lounge

HYC Bar & Lounge

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

If you love gin cocktails with shisha on the side, then this gin-inspired lounge and rooftop bar is the place for you. Perched on the 22F of TST’s Nathan Hill, HYC Bar & Lounge offers a unique selection of hookah flavours along with a large collection of gins that can be enjoyed in classic concoctions like Negroni, French 75, gimlet, and gin fizz, or as a G&T where guests can mix and match their preferred gin and tonic from a trolley set up at the lounge area with an option to add smoked botanicals. With breathtaking panoramic views of Kowloon and Victoria Harbour, this space is perfect for sundowners with friends or a romantic date.

Artesian
Photograph: Courtesy Artesian Hong Kong

Artesian

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

From London to Hong Kong, this world-famous bar concept landed at The Langham with a romantic Art Deco interior and a setting as sophisticated as their cocktails. The bar houses one of the largest gin collections in all of Hong Kong, with a curated list of almost 450 interesting gins from around the world. Along with gin and tonic specialties, Artesian whips up elegant signature gin cocktails. Be sure to catch their daily happy hour from 3pm to 10pm daily, order from their select cocktails and get your next glass at 50 off with free-flow French fries. 

Kyle & Bain
Photograph: Courtesy Kyle & Bain

Kyle & Bain

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

One of the recent bar openings for 2021 is mixologist John Nugent's nod to the history of Ice House Street, Kyle & Bain. Taking after the name of Scottish engineers William Kyle and John Bain, who set up the city's first ice plant in the 1870s on the exact location where the bar is now located, Kyle & Bain is a martini-centric bar located on the mezzanine floor of European brasserie Margo. Those with a penchant for boozy gin drinks will love this new 20-seater bar as all cocktails here are prepared stirred, not shaken. Expect a rotating list of creative martinis and their renditions of classic gin cocktails like Negronis and gimlets. Along with gin serves, the bar also offers a list of spirits, including vodka, agave, whiskies, and brandy. 

Photograph: Courtesy Rest Coffee Gin

Rest Coffee Gin

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • West Kowloon

To cater to disparate tastes, Rest Coffee Gin is a coffee shop that turns into a gin bar at night. In the morning, coffee is brewed from one of ten different kinds of single-origin coffee beans, and after sunset, sample almost a hundred gins from their collection with an equally interesting and flavourful tonic. Make sure to try one of the signature tea cocktails, too; the bar offers gin that is infused with teas such as Darjeeling and even a unique bush tea to try. 

Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
Photograph: Courtesy Ping Pong Gintonería

Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Ying Pun

Turning an old ping pong hall on the unassuming and remote streets of Sai Ying Pun into a stylish Spanish gin bar has proven to be a stroke of genius. There's nothing more appealing to a crowd of hipsters and creatives than a reprocessed space that still features touches of the original, and adequately combines grit with taste. The bar does a decent job of giving a stage to Spain's excellent gin scene by featuring some of the country's best variations of the spirit and cocktails that appropriately complement the unique characteristics of each gin.

Photograph: Courtesy Dr Fern's Gin Parlour

Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Brought to us by the team behind Mrs Pound (which is now sadly closed) and Foxglove is Dr Fern's Gin Parlour. The bar, which is tucked away inside Landmark, is a speakeasy-like venue that houses over 250 gins showcasing premium bottles from around the world. You can enjoy them straight up or in an array of creative cocktails. Choose your prefered flavour profile or taste through a few, from refreshingly citrus or sweet to the more spicy and savoury, or easy-to-drink fruity and floral; there is something for everyone. Dr Fern's also offers an array of bar bites, including charcuterie or mixed cheese boards.

The Optimist
Photograph: Courtesy The Optimist

The Optimist

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Wan Chai

Bedecked with lush greenery and teal-coloured walls lined with botanical illustrations, the decor at The Optimist pays obvious homage to gin. From 3pm to 7.30pm, guests can enjoy happy hour servings of G&T (from $48 to $68) from a selection of nine gins, including Martin Miller, London Nº1, and Dancing Sands Barrel Aged Gin. They also whip up signature gin cocktails like the spirited White Negroni, fizzy Black Forest, and refreshing Gin on Ginger. 

