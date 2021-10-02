The best gin bars in Hong Kong

If you love gin cocktails with shisha on the side, then this gin-inspired lounge and rooftop bar is the place for you. Perched on the 22F of TST’s Nathan Hill, HYC Bar & Lounge offers a unique selection of hookah flavours along with a large collection of gins that can be enjoyed in classic concoctions like Negroni, French 75, gimlet, and gin fizz, or as a G&T where guests can mix and match their preferred gin and tonic from a trolley set up at the lounge area with an option to add smoked botanicals. With breathtaking panoramic views of Kowloon and Victoria Harbour, this space is perfect for sundowners with friends or a romantic date.
While the number of gin bars in Hong Kong aren't as big as compared to the amount of whisky bars or wine bars in the city, there is still plenty of solid options when you're after a perfectly made G&T, a dirty martini, or a refreshing glass of gimlet. A fair few spots in our city continue to spearhead gin appreciation in Hong Kong and to make your life easier, we've rounded up the best. From great gin selections to G&T's and signature gin cocktails, these bars offer that and more.
