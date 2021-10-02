The best gin bars in Hong Kong

While the number of gin bars in Hong Kong aren't as big as compared to the amount of whisky bars or wine bars in the city, there is still plenty of solid options when you're after a perfectly made G&T, a dirty martini, or a refreshing glass of gimlet. A fair few spots in our city continue to spearhead gin appreciation in Hong Kong and to make your life easier, we've rounded up the best. From great gin selections to G&T's and signature gin cocktails, these bars offer that and more.

RECOMMENDED: Want to sip drinks with a view? Here's a lineup of the best rooftop bars in town.