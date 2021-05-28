Everyone and their aunt has been to The Peninsula's grand lobby for afternoon tea. If you haven't – and you love a bit of scone action – then you need to get over there pronto. But now, there's another choice for afternoon tea with the opening of The Peninsula Boutique & Café. Expanding into a new space in the basement, the luxury hotel is introducing a less formal way to enjoy a spot of tea.

The Peninsula Boutique & Café

The Peninsula Boutique & Café opens on May 28, offering a tasteful space with five tables (25 seats) and a more relaxed atmosphere for cafe dining. Here, the new contemporary and chic interior is decked out in Peninsula Green, an opulent emerald green that you'll probably have seen on their large fleet of Rolls-Royces, with leather sofas and plush ochre stools dotted around the cafe.

Coffee and pastries

Menu highlights include a variety of light bites and snacks that can be enjoyed in the cafe or taken away. Think French pastries, macarons, cookies, mango pudding, finger sandwiches and savouries, while The Peninsula’s famed scones can be found in their Afternoon Indulgence tea sets ($575 for two; $325 for additional people) which comes with tea or Deutz Champagne.

Desserts and parfait

Another item worth sampling is their huge bowls of parfait (from $155) which is filled with fresh fruits or chocolate over Hokkaido milk soft serve or vegan ice cream. Barista-made coffee (from $60) is also on the menu along with The Peninsula's collection of teas, Champagne, wines by the glass, soft drinks and juices.

The Peninsula Boutique

On the Boutique side of things, the new space will also offer an extensive collection of gourmet products such as artisanal chocolates, mooncakes, XO chilli sauces, tea blends, pastries and other condiments as well as luxury gifts including hampers, tea sets, tote bags, Peninsula Page Bears, and more. Cakes are also available to purchase for those special occasions, along with champagne and fine wines. The Boutique will also house a collection of books on travel, design and culture from luxury French publisher Assouline.

Afternoon Indulgence tea sets

The Peninsula Boutique is located in The Peninsula Arcade, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui and offers a luxurious afternoon tea experience in new stylish surroundings. All that's left now is to decide whether you're a jam first, or clotted cream first, kind of person.

