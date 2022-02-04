Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Time Out Hong Kong Sex & Dating Survey 2022
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Time Out Hong Kong Sex & Dating Survey 2022

You and me baby we ain't nothin' but mammals

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

It's been quite the ride navigating lockdowns and mandates that show no signs of abating anytime soon in Hong Kong. Remember the good old days of catching flights and not feelings? Most of us are certainly not catching flights, and desperately trying to dodge Covid-19, which has undoubtedly shifted the way we mate, date and relate.

Whether you're single, in a relationship, stuck in some undefined twilight zone, or taking a vow of celibacy, we're keen to hear how your love life's been getting on and also how you've been getting it on. Give us all of the dirty deets - anonymously - in our Time Out Hong Kong Sex and Dating Survey 2022

Click here to begin or scroll below!

More on your mind? Shoot us a message at info.hk@timeout.comBy participating in this survey, you are confirming that you are 18 years of age or older, and you agree that you have read and accepted the terms of use and privacy policy of Time Out.   

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.