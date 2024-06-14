Hong Kong
Min Fong Hong 荃灣民豐粉麵行
Photograph: Cara Hung

Traditional food store Min Fong Hong goes viral for their mochi treats

Another crowd favourite found in Tsuen Wan

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Translated by
Chloe Loung
Tsuen Wan has been popping off lately. Just shortly after the Hong Kong-style McGriddles craze, the district is back in the spotlight with another local delicacy: mochi. Crafted by Min Fong Hong, a beloved Tsuen Wan institution with over 60 years of history, these sweet treats are going viral for their soft pillowy texture, insanely generous fillings, and affordable prices.

Available in two batches every day – the first at noon and the second at 1pm – the mochi balls come in traditional flavours like sesame, peanut, and red bean paste ($6 each), as well as fun and creative flavours such as pistachio and hazelnut ($12 each), both of which are sold during the second round only. Each customer is limited to buying only 24 pieces per batch. We highly recommend trying the pistachio mochi, which was previously a limited edition flavour but is now a permanent fixture!

Because of how popular these mochi balls have been getting, Min Fong Hong has implemented special queuing arrangements. All you need to do for the first round at 12pm is to line up, but for the second one released at 1 pm, you’ll need to queue up on-site for a ticket and wait for your number to be called. You can also scan the shop's QR code on The Gulu app to check how long you'll have to wait. 

Apart from mochi balls, be sure to also check out their other affordable and delicious snacks, including their fresh dumplings, noodles, and an assortment of Hong Kong classics like the pan-fried pork and chive bun ($15).

Tsuen Wan Min Fong Hong
Address: 35 Tsuen Wan Market St, Tsuen Wan
How to get there: Tsuen Wan MTR station exit B1

