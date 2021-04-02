Travel back in time at State Theatre's immersive exhibition

As part of Adrian Cheng's conservation project to revive one of the last surviving post-war movie palaces, the State Theatre will be holding an exclusive exhibition called Discover the State Theatre in All of Us before launching the full architectural conservation of the venue.

Guests can travel back in time to the building’s golden age in the 1950s through an immersive exhibition that starts at the lobby ticket box office, where visitors will receive a vintage-style movie ticket. From April 1 to 30, 10am to 8pm, visitors will be able to watch historical footage of the State Theatre, from world-class performances when it used to be Empire Theatre to popular Chinese and Western movies used to be shown at the State Theatre. Virtual tours from the project will also be available online by mid-April.

Due to limited time slots and to control the crowd, only a maximum of 300 people will be able to visit the exhibit daily. Culture for Tomorrow (CFT), the non-profit organisation founded by Adrian Cheng, will be managing crowd registrations. Guests need to register to be a member of CFT online, and email info@culturefortomorrow.org to indicate their interest to visit the event. Once registered, Hongkongers need to wait for their invitation for the designated date and time of admission. Note that admission to the event is restricted to selected Culture for Tomorrow members who will receive the invitation and it is not transferable.

This event is the first of many cultural activities that will be hosted at the State Theatre before it returns in 2026.

