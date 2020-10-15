Treat yourself to a Halloween-themed staycation at Cordis Hotel this October

Halloween is fast approaching, but with the city’s current social distancing regulations extended for yet another seven days, it seems that our usual celebrations for the spookiest day of the year will have to be put on hold. Luckily, Cordis Hotel has just launched two killer Halloween-themed staycation packages for October 31!

Those with a sweet tooth may give in to their cravings with the hotel's afternoon tea buffet package in which, on top of the one-night stay in a family triple room ($1,388 per night) or two-bedroom ($1,688 per night), guests can dig into a spread of sweet and spooky desserts such as eyeball-shaped mousse cakes, pumpkin cheesecake, a croquembouche covered in marshmallow spider webs, and more. There will also be a number of kid-friendly Halloween activities and game booths, including a Trick-or-Treat session where your little monsters can go hunt and collect as much candy as possible around different parts of the hotel!

As for those who are seeking for some fun after dark, the 'A Blue Moon Night' staycation package has you covered. Offering a one night's stay for two at the hotel's Superior ($1,088 per night) or Deluxe room ($1,188 per night), the package includes admission tickets to The Garage Bar's A Blue Moon Night event inclusive of two alcoholic drinks (selected red, white, or sparkling wines and beers), as well as canapes such as scallop ceviche, mini Impossible burgers, spring rolls, and more. Guests are also highly encouraged to dress up for the night as a prize will be given out to whoever has the best costume!

Both packages are available from October 31 to November 1 only, and include free access to the hotel's 24-hour fitness centre and outdoor heating swimming pool, 15 percent off the items in the Cordis online store, and 30 percent off at the hotel's restaurants and bars. All bookings are subject to room availability, so plan ahead and make a reservation by calling 3552 3552 or email cdhkg.resv@cordishotels.com. You can also head to the hotel's official website for more details of the staycation packages.