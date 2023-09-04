Hong Kong
颱風蘇拉吹襲鯉魚門2023
Photograph: Isaac Lawrence/AFP

Typhoon Haikui: Hong Kong unlikely to issue a higher storm signal

The latest updates on Tropical Cyclone Haikui in Hong Kong

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Updates on Typhoon Haikui (September 4)

10.45pm: According to the Hong Kong Observatory's current forecast, a higher storm signal before 5am tomorrow morning (September 5) is unlikely.

Although Haikui is expected to edge closer to Hong Kong as it moves across inland Guangdong, winds will only reach a strong force in the next couple of days.

4.40am: Soon after Super Typhoon Saola lashed through the city over the weekend, the Hong Kong Observatory issued a T1 storm signal in anticipation of Tropical Cyclone Haikui.

Keep your eyes on our page for further updates on Tropical Cyclone Haikui, or head to Hong Kong Observatory's website for more info.

