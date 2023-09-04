Typhoon Haikui: Hong Kong unlikely to issue a higher storm signal

Updates on Typhoon Haikui (September 4)

10.45pm: According to the Hong Kong Observatory's current forecast, a higher storm signal before 5am tomorrow morning (September 5) is unlikely.

Although Haikui is expected to edge closer to Hong Kong as it moves across inland Guangdong, winds will only reach a strong force in the next couple of days.

4.40am: Soon after Super Typhoon Saola lashed through the city over the weekend, the Hong Kong Observatory issued a T1 storm signal in anticipation of Tropical Cyclone Haikui.

Keep your eyes on our page for further updates on Tropical Cyclone Haikui, or head to Hong Kong Observatory's website for more info.

Recommended stories:

Negroni Week returns for its 11th edition this September

A new waterfront park opens in Kwun Tong

New World Harbour Race 2023 opens for registration

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.