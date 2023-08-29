A new waterfront park opens in Kwun Tong

The Cha Kwo Ling Promenade is now officially open! Seamlessly connecting the waterfronts of Cha Kwo Ling and Kwun Tong, the new 1.8 hectares space (approximately 193,750sq ft) features a pavilion, landscaped areas, lawns, children's play facilities, fitness equipment, and more. The promenade is also an inclusive park for pets, where the public can bring their furry companions for some outdoor fun.

Photograph: Courtesy Harbourfront Commission

In addition to the promenade, a sprawling 1.7-kilometer waterfront area has also been completed, gracefully winding through Kwun Tong and Cha Kwo Ling to enhance the overall connectivity of the Kwun Tong area and the accessibility of the Kowloon East waterfront.

Photograph: Courtesy Harbourfront Commission

Conveniently located near the Kwun Tong Bypass and Kwun Tong Ferry Pier, the promenade is easily reachable on foot from the Kwun Tong MTR Station (Exist B1). Alternatively, hop on a bus or minibus to the Kwun Tong Ferry Pier and walk for about five minutes through the Kwun Tong Promenade and cross-river footbridge of Tsui Ping Seaside to the promenade.



