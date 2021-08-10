Water World Ocean Park officially opens to the public on September 21

Ocean Park's much-awaited Water World will finally be opening its doors to the public on September 21! Comprised of five zones – Splendid Reef, Torrential River, Thrill Valley, Adventure Coast, and Hidden Village – the park invites guests of all ages to start their journey at the Splendid Reef, an expansive open area located on the shores of the South China Sea, before making their way to the tropical paradise that is the Adventure Coast, where visitors can enjoy the sea breeze and soak up the sun or chill in the cabanas while snacking on food from Big Wave Snacks.​​

Those looking for a more adrenaline-pumping adventure can make a splash at the extreme water slides of Torrential River and Thrill Valley, including Rainbow Rush, a 17-metre slide featuring eight colourful tubes that form the colours of a rainbow.

Rainbow Rush

One of the highlights of the waterpark is the Horizon Cove at the Hidden Village zone, the city's first-ever all-weather indoor wave pool, which is sponsored by Manulife. The 1,450sq m indoor pool will feature calm and lapping waves and powerful double diamond waves where guests can enjoy a thrilling surf ride. The Horizon Cove also houses a centre stage and a large screen where parties and various programmes will take place to engage guests. As part of Manulife's sponsorship, the company will be distributing 3,000 Water World charitable tickets every year, starting from 2022.

Horizon Cove

To mark this special occasion, Ocean Park is giving Hongkongers early-bird offers with ticket prices starting as low as $225 for kids aged between three to 11 and $320 for adults (prices will be subject to change depending on seasonality and days of the week).

What's more, members of The Club – HKT’s (Hong Kong Telecom) customer loyalty program – will get to experience the new attraction ahead of its grand opening on a private preview day on September 18. Tickets for the preview will be available starting August 19 for $120 plus 100 club points. The first 1,000 members to purchase a ticket will also receive a free dining voucher upon arrival at the park. Head over to waterworld.oceanpark.com.hk for more information and book your ticket now!

