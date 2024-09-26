We’re giving away six DJI Osmo Pocket 3 worth $3,799 each!

We’re back for another exciting giveaway with leading financial services group OCBC Hong Kong, and this time, there are six incredible DJI Osmo Pocket 3 cameras up for grabs, each valued at $3,799.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a game-changer in the world of compact cameras, featuring a powerful one-inch CMOS sensor that captures stunning detail and vibrant colours, even in low light, and can film videos in 4K at 120fps with three-axis mechanical stabilisation so your footage will remain smooth and steady, no matter how dynamic the action. It also has advanced focusing capabilities to ensure quick-moving subjects are clearly captured, a built-in three-mic array for crisp audio, a rotatable OLED touchscreen for easy navigation, and many more amazing features perfect for photography and videography enthusiasts to capture special moments when exploring Hong Kong.

To participate in this exciting giveaway, mark your calendars and keep an eye on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong’s Instagram accounts @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on September 26. Make sure to follow both accounts to stay updated on all the giveaway details.

Do come back for more as we have one last exciting round of giveaways coming up real soon!

Here's how to win:

1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram.

2) Like the contest photo, tag a friend you want to capture special moments with, and tell us in one to two sentences your pick of the most photogenic spot in Hong Kong and why.

3) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed.

Terms and conditions apply.