Tucked away near the top of the stairs at Duddell Street is A Lux, a fine dining restaurant that uses traditional French and Italian cooking methods to create contemporary and elevated dishes. Be sure to get a table near their windows that face towards the Duddell Street stairs, so you can people-watch as you enjoy your meal.
A Lux
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop M2, M/F, Baskerville House, 13 Duddell Street, Central
- Hong Kong
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11.59pm
