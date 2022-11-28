Hong Kong
A Lux

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. a lux interior picture
    Photograph: Courtesy A Lux
  2. a lux secret pasta menu
    Photograph: Courtesy A Lux
Tucked away near the top of the stairs at Duddell Street is A Lux, a fine dining restaurant that uses traditional French and Italian cooking methods to create contemporary and elevated dishes. Be sure to get a table near their windows that face towards the Duddell Street stairs, so you can people-watch as you enjoy your meal.

Shop M2, M/F, Baskerville House, 13 Duddell Street, Central
Hong Kong
www.instagram.com/aluxhk?hl=en
6660 7352
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11.59pm
