With French May French May in Hong Kong now in full swing, it’s the best time to partake in French gastronomy, with many establishments featuring various pop-ups and special menus. This month, joining the festivity is one-Michelin-starred Tokyo restaurant Est and its chefs, Guillaume Barcaval and pastry chef Michele Abbatemarco, who will be hosted at the French fine dining restaurant Ami for a two-night residency. Together with Ami’s executive chef, Nicolas Boutin, Ami and Est will be featuring an exclusive degustation menu showcasing a modern expression of French culinary craftsmanship shaped by Japanese terroir and produce.

Savour exclusive dishes that will only be featured for the degustation. And taste signature flavours from Est, like tofu dashi sprinkles sauce, and dishes from chef Barcaval's recipes during his time with celebrated chef Michel Troisgro. Guests can also indulge in contemporary creations from Abbatemarco, which will feature different types of natural honey from various Japanese regions in a selection of mignardises and in dishes like chartreuse mousse and yoghurt sorbet and tarragon granita.

Available on May 26 (dinner) and May 27 (lunch and dinner) for a six-course ($2,688 per person, lunch only) or an eight-course degustation menu ($3,388 per person, lunch and dinner) and can be elevated to a wine pairing for an additional $1,500 per person.