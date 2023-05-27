Hong Kong
Timeout

Ami and Est’s special degustation menu

  • Restaurants, French
  • Ami and Wood Ear, Central
  1. Tokyo Est
    Photograph: Courtesy EstWhite asparagus, kombu, and caviar
  2. Ami
    Photograph: Courtesy Ami
  3. Est chef Guillaume Bracaval
    Photograph: Jonathan MontolieuEst chef Guillaume Bracaval
  4. Ami chef Nicolas Boutin
    Photograph: Courtesy AmiAmi chef Nicolas Boutin
  5. Est pastry chef Michele Abbatemarco
    Photograph: Jonathan MontolieuEst pastry chef Michele Abbatemarco
With French May French May in Hong Kong now in full swing, it’s the best time to partake in French gastronomy, with many establishments featuring various pop-ups and special menus. This month, joining the festivity is one-Michelin-starred Tokyo restaurant Est and its chefs, Guillaume Barcaval and pastry chef Michele Abbatemarco, who will be hosted at the French fine dining restaurant Ami for a two-night residency. Together with Ami’s executive chef, Nicolas Boutin, Ami and Est will be featuring an exclusive degustation menu showcasing a modern expression of French culinary craftsmanship shaped by Japanese terroir and produce. 

Savour exclusive dishes that will only be featured for the degustation. And taste signature flavours from Est, like tofu dashi sprinkles sauce, and dishes from chef Barcaval's recipes during his time with celebrated chef Michel Troisgro. Guests can also indulge in contemporary creations from Abbatemarco, which will feature different types of natural honey from various Japanese regions in a selection of mignardises and in dishes like chartreuse mousse and yoghurt sorbet and tarragon granita. 

Available on May 26 (dinner) and May 27 (lunch and dinner) for a six-course ($2,688 per person, lunch only) or an eight-course degustation menu ($3,388 per person, lunch and dinner) and can be elevated to a wine pairing for an additional $1,500 per person.

www.ami-woodear.hk/
Ami and Wood Ear
Shop 302, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Rd, Central, HK
Hong Kong
3185 8396
12 pm-12 am

Dates and times

12:00Ami and Est’s special degustation menuAmi and Wood Ear $2,688 six course, $3,388 eight-course, + $1,500 wine pairing
