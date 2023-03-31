Ān launches pop-up store at The Landmark

Time Out says

Chef Vicky Lau of Michelin-starred Tate Dining Room and Mora turned her passion for cooking with soy into launching Ān, an online gourmet food and lifestyle brand focused on soy-based products. The brand will be holding a pop-up shop at The Landmark, where you can purchase an exclusive menu full of soy-based products.



Savour a range of pastry items such as soy-pulp cookies with chocolate chip ($40) and pistachio with white chocolate ($40), hojicha ($32) and goji berry with honey ($32) financiers, as well as soy milk puddings flavoured with soy sauce caramel ($35) and condensed milk and tea ($35). Wash your delectable desserts down with Ān’s signature nature soy milk ($22), black sesame soy milk ($28), and pistachio soy milk ($32). In addition to their selection of sweet treats, Ān’s pop-up store also offers savoury items like mapo tofu rice ($78). Stop by the pop-up store from now until March 31 at Shop 350, 3/F, The Landmark Central to get your hands on the soy-based goodies.



