Time Out says

Love solving crime and mysteries? Head up to Popinjays’ crime-themed theatre dinner event on September 29. As soon as you enter the dining venue, you’re greeted by characters who will mingle with you and set the scene for the evening. The plot will be centred around a multi-billion dollar art piece that has gone missing.You’ll work together with an inspector to investigate the situation and throughout your dinner, you’ll be given clues on the characters’ so you can solve the mystery. Feast on a five-course menu throughout the night devised by chef Lexine Hepworth, consisting of delectable dishes like confit salmon, acquerello risotto, Guinness beef short ribs, and more. Book your tickets here.