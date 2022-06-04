Hong Kong
Popinjays

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  • Recommended
Time Out says

The Murray's rooftop bar and restaurant serves modern European dishes and cocktails with a stunning view

When it comes to rooftop spaces in this city, the widely accepted rule is if you've got it, flaunt it. That’s what The Murray, Hong Kong does with Popinjays, the crowning gem of its F&B portfolio. Accessible by a private elevator, the penthouse venue has a bar on one side and the restaurant on the other. It's encased in floor-to-ceiling windows with a wraparound terrace that looks out in all directions to surrounding high-rises. The space is a stunner, a cool blend of class and playfulness, with plenty of colourful artwork to embellish the walls. While most of the cocktails here do not come cheap, you'll quickly find that the prices are surprisingly reasonable for a five-star hotel.

2019Best Rooftop Bar 

Time Out Hong Kong

Details

Address:
26/F, The Murray
22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3141 8888
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-1am
