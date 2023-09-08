Hong Kong
Andō's third anniversary celebration

  • Restaurants
  • Andō, Lan Kwai Fong
  • Recommended
  1. Andō
  2. Labyrinth
  3. Labyrinth
  4. Andō
One Michelin-starred Andō, the first restaurant by Argentine chef Agustin Ferrando Balbi in partnership with JIA Group, is celebrating its third anniversary this month and inviting everyone to join the festivities. Guests can indulge in the acclaimed restaurant's new anniversary lunch and dinner tasting menus and enjoy special collaborations until September. 

The celebratory tasting menu offers different options: $988 for lunch and either $1888 or $2488 for dinner. The meal commences with four seasonal snacks, accompanied by a delicious blood orange tereré drink. Seafood lovers can relish dishes such as Spanish marinated fish, hamachi escabeche, and Botan ebi, marinated in smoked soy sauce and steamed in wakame seaweed. It is elegantly garnished with Kristal caviar and served with a sauce featuring roasted Japanese fruit tomatoes, garlic, onion, white wine, and thyme. Furthermore, the menu showcases line-caught deep-sea fish kinmedai, steamed in kombu and brushed with beurre noisette (brown butter). This exquisite dish is complemented with snow peas and a parsley emulsion. Additionally, there's also an Argentinian beef course served with asparagus and a pine nut romesco sauce. Regular patrons will also be delighted to find long-standing favourites, including the beloved caldoso rice Sin Lola – an affectionate tribute by chef Balbi to his late Spanish grandmother, who often prepared this dish for him after school.

In the upcoming months, Andō will collaborate with chef LG Han of Michelin-starred contemporary Singaporean restaurant Labyrinth (ranked number 11 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023). This collaboration will offer a unique dining experience in both Singapore and Hong Kong. Chef Balbi will travel to Singapore on August 9 to 10 for the collaboration, while chef Han will visit Hong Kong from September 7 to 8.

To contribute to the community, Andō's team has committed to dedicating their time on one Sunday every month to prepare, cook, and distribute meal boxes to vulnerable groups. This initiative is carried out in collaboration with More Good, a Hong Kong food charity co-founded by Yardbird executive chef Matt Abergel.

Andō opens new reservations every first of the month. Be sure to reserve your seats soon as they refresh bookings for September on August 1 at 12pm.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Address:
Andō
1F Somptueux Central, 52 Wellington St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
12pm

Dates and times

12:00Andō x LabyrinthAndō
12:00Andō x LabyrinthAndō
Buy
