Time Out says

Sydney-based ice cream store Aqua S opens its first location in Hong Kong. Best known for their signature sea salt ice cream, which has a vibrant aqua-blue colour and a perfect balance between sweet and savoury, Aqua S updates its menu with two time-limited soft serve flavours every first and 16th of the month. Currently, the store offers pistachio and black sesame, which can be enjoyed by themselves or combined with Aqua S' signature sea salt flavour in a twist.

Customers have the option to enjoy soft serves in a cup or cone with toppings like cotton candy, toasted marshmallows, popcorn, popping candy, and chocolate-coated pretzel sticks as add-ons to their frozen treats.