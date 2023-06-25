Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Aqua S

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. aqua s
    Photograph: Aqua S HK/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. aqua s causeway bay
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Sydney-based ice cream store Aqua S opens its first location in Hong Kong. Best known for their signature sea salt ice cream, which has a vibrant aqua-blue colour and a perfect balance between sweet and savoury, Aqua S updates its menu with two time-limited soft serve flavours every first and 16th of the month. Currently, the store offers pistachio and black sesame, which can be enjoyed by themselves or combined with Aqua S' signature sea salt flavour in a twist. 

Customers have the option to enjoy soft serves in a cup or cone with toppings like cotton candy, toasted marshmallows, popcorn, popping candy, and chocolate-coated pretzel sticks as add-ons to their frozen treats. 

Details

Address:
Shop B, 1 Canal Road East, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 12pm-10pm, Fri-Sun and public holidays 12pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.