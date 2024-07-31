After leaving the city in 2018, American pretzel vendor Auntie Anne’s is finally returning to Hong Kong this August. Aside from selling their classic original pretzels, the snack joint will also offer sweet options such as almond and cinnamon sugar-dusted pretzels, or savoury creations topped with pepperoni. Take your pretzels to the next level by pairing them with dips in flavours like cheese, cream cheese, chocolate, and caramel. If you’re feeling extra ravenous, opt for a combo that’ll get you a refreshing lemonade or fruity lemonade mixer made with strawberry, blueberry, or watermelon.