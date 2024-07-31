Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
auntie anne's pretzels
Photograph: Courtesy Auntie Anne's
  • Restaurants | Street vendors
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Auntie Anne's

Advertising

Time Out says

After leaving the city in 2018, American pretzel vendor Auntie Anne’s is finally returning to Hong Kong this August. Aside from selling their classic original pretzels, the snack joint will also offer sweet options such as almond and cinnamon sugar-dusted pretzels, or savoury creations topped with pepperoni. Take your pretzels to the next level by pairing them with dips in flavours like cheese, cream cheese, chocolate, and caramel. If you’re feeling extra ravenous, opt for a combo that’ll get you a refreshing lemonade or fruity lemonade mixer made with strawberry, blueberry, or watermelon.

Details

Address
Shop G38, Mira Place 1, 132 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 9am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.