Prior to closing all their Hong Kong branches in 2018, American pretzel store Auntie Anne’s was one of Hong Kong’s hottest vendors that specialised in selling hand-crafted pretzels. They offered the doughy treat in classic sweet flavours like almond or cinnamon sugar, and even had savoury versions like Parmesan herb as well as sour cream & onion. If that’s got your mouth watering, you’ll be happy to know that the pretzel chain is making a comeback and returning to Hong Kong. Before you run out in search for these twisted treats, we’ve gathered all the important info you need to know.

When is Auntie Anne’s opening in Hong Kong?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @auntieanneshk

Unfortunately, Hongkongers will have to be patient and wait. As of now, the preztel store has only posted a few short clips on its Instagram account and teased that the new location would be coming soon.

Where can I buy Auntie Anne’s pretzels in Hong Kong?

Once the pretzel store opens for business, hungry Hongkongers can find Auntie Anne’s location at Shop G38, G/F, Mira Place One, 132 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui.

What flavours of Auntie Anne’s pretzels are available?

While Auntie Anne’s hasn’t made any announcements of what will be offered at the new location, Hongkongers can expect to enjoy the brand’s classic hand-crafted sweet and savoury pretzels and pair them with a refreshing cup of fresh lemonade.



Follow Auntie Anne’s on Instagram and stay tuned to our website for more information about the pretzel store’s grand opening.



Recommended stories:

Emack & Bolio’s: Where to buy, flavours, price, and everything you need to know

Old Hong Kong identity cards to be invalidated by next year

Hong Kong ranks fifth in the annual ranking of the world's most competitive economies

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.