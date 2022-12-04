Hong Kong
BaseHall 2

  • Restaurants
  • Central
BaseHall has opened a new sister venue in Jardine House, which houses 12 independent food and beverage concepts under one roof, including venues like Mashi no Mashi, Both Street, Moyo, Porker, as well as On Lee Noodle Shop, Kamcentre Roast Goose, An Soy, and many more. Aside from food kiosks and counter tables, BaseHall 2 also includes a dedicated event space in partnership with Test Kitchen Hong Kong, a 14-seat chef's counter, as well as a hidden speakeasy-style concept.

Address:
LG/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 11am-10pm
