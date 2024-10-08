Hong Kong hospitality group Lai Sun Dining has collaborated with Korea’s leading food company CJ CheilJedang to launch Bibigo Bapsang, a casual Korean venue in the heart of Central. Aside from providing diners with affordable and authentic Korean dishes, this all-new eatery is the brand’s global flagship location. Customers can expect to enjoy classic Korean dishes like beef bulgogi over rice, bibim (mixed) rice, kimchi pork soup with knife-cut noodles, japchae, and plenty more à la carte; or opt for combo sets (from $49) which include a entrée, a side dish, and a beverage of choice. Click here to find more info about Bibigo Bapsang's opening in Hong Kong.



