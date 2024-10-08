Hong Kong hospitality group Lai Sun Dining has collaborated with Korea’s leading food company CJ CheilJedang to launch Bibigo Bapsang, a casual Korean venue in the heart of Central. Aside from providing diners with affordable and authentic Korean dishes, this all-new eatery is the brand’s global flagship location. Customers can expect to enjoy classic Korean dishes like beef bulgogi over rice, bibim (mixed) rice, kimchi pork soup with knife-cut noodles, japchae, and plenty more à la carte; or opt for combo sets (from $49) which include a entrée, a side dish, and a beverage of choice. Click here to find more info about Bibigo Bapsang's opening in Hong Kong.
Time Out says
Hong Kong hospitality group Lai Sun Dining has collaborated with Korea’s leading food company CJ CheilJedang to launch Bibigo Bapsang, a casual Korean venue in the heart of Central. Aside from providing diners with affordable and authentic Korean dishes, this all-new eatery is the brand’s global flagship location. Customers can expect to enjoy classic Korean dishes like beef bulgogi over rice, bibim (mixed) rice, kimchi pork soup with knife-cut noodles, japchae, and plenty more à la carte; or opt for combo sets (from $49) which include a entrée, a side dish, and a beverage of choice. Click here to find more info about Bibigo Bapsang's opening in Hong Kong.
Details
Discover Time Out original video