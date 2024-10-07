Hong Kong hospitality group Lai Sun Dining has collaborated with Korea’s leading food company CJ CheilJedang to launch Bibigo Bapsang, a casual Korean venue in the heart of Central. Aside from providing diners with affordable and authentic Korean dishes, this all-new eatery is the brand’s global flagship location.



Photograph: Cherry Chan

Customers can expect to enjoy classic Korean dishes like beef bulgogi over rice, bibim (mixed) rice, kimchi pork soup with knife-cut noodles, japchae, and plenty more à la carte. They also offer combo sets (from $49) which include an entrée, a side dish, and a beverage of choice. If that’s not enough, diners can also order add-ons like sweet and spicy or soy garlic-glazed fried chicken, soups like beef gomtang or kimchi pork stew, as well as fried pork and kimchi mandu.



Photograph: Cherry Chan

As for beverages, Bibigo Bapsang’s menu has classic options like soft drinks and coffee, or even Korean specialty beverages such as Jeju hallabong orange juice and refreshing sodas combined with concentrated fruit vinegar.

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, Bibigo Bapsang will give away 1,000 vouchers from October 10 to 12 for customers to redeem a free portion of mandu and two pieces of Korean fried chicken. Not only that, the restaurant is also set to hold more exciting giveaways on its Instagram, where three lucky winners can snag two combo sets on the house.

Bibigo Bapsang will be officially open for business on October 10 at G/F, 32 Cochrane Street, Central.



Recommended reading:

Sheung Wan-based Italian restaurant Posso to close this November

Coldplay concert in Hong Kong 2024: tickets, dates, location, and more

David Muoka becomes first Hong Kong-born player to sign with NBA

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.