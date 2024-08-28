Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Japanese
  • Taikoo Shing

Bistro Maru Maru

Japanese izakaya Maru Maru in Taikoo has opened an all-new sister restaurant, Bistro Maru Maru. This dining venue combines an izakaya experience with yoshoku dishes – Western-inspired Japanese cuisine – making this a great spot to indulge in comforting dishes. Try Bistro Maru Maru’s thick-cut deep-fried pork loin, udon with mentaiko cream sauce, and Okinawan taco rice. Don’t forget to also leave room for desserts like the restaurant’s Saikyo miso-infused crema Catalana!

Shop G1019, G/F, Kam Sing Mansion, Sing Fai Terrace, Taikoo Shing, 3 Tai Yue Avenue, Tai Koo
Hong Kong
Mon-Sun 11.30am-10pm
