Japanese izakaya Maru Maru in Taikoo has opened an all-new sister restaurant, Bistro Maru Maru. This dining venue combines an izakaya experience with yoshoku dishes – Western-inspired Japanese cuisine – making this a great spot to indulge in comforting dishes. Try Bistro Maru Maru’s thick-cut deep-fried pork loin, udon with mentaiko cream sauce, and Okinawan taco rice. Don’t forget to also leave room for desserts like the restaurant’s Saikyo miso-infused crema Catalana!
