Hong Kong
Bluhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Bluhouse
  2. Bluhouse
    Photograph: Courtesy BluhouseBluhouse offers authentic Italian bites crafted by chef Giovanni Galeota
Rosewood Hong Kong's new Italian restaurant

Rosewood Hong Kong is adding a new dining destination to its world-class F&B offerings, complete with picturesque views of Victoria Harbour. Offering both casual and elevated dining experiences, BluHouse is opening on June 9 to serve hungry Hongkongers looking for authentic Italian bites. Helmed by chef Giovanni Galeota, the new eatery will transport guests across Italy, featuring a barista corner serving coffee and aperitivo, a roaster, and a pizzeria serving pizza by the slice, as well as a pastry and gelato counter. By June 23, The Dining Room by BluHouse will open to the public to offer a refined Italian dining experience complemented with excellent wines from their extensive cellar. Watch this space for more information! 

Details

Address:
Rosewood Hong Kong, No. 18, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/hong-kong/dining/bluhouse
3891 8732
Opening hours:
BluHouse – Mon-Sun 11.30am-10.30pm; The Dining Room by BluHouse – Tues-Sun 6pm-10.30pm
