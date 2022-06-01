Time Out says

Rosewood Hong Kong is adding a new dining destination to its world-class F&B offerings, complete with picturesque views of Victoria Harbour. Offering both casual and elevated dining experiences, BluHouse is opening on June 9 to serve hungry Hongkongers looking for authentic Italian bites. Helmed by chef Giovanni Galeota, the new eatery will transport guests across Italy, featuring a barista corner serving coffee and aperitivo, a roaster, and a pizzeria serving pizza by the slice, as well as a pastry and gelato counter. By June 23, The Dining Room by BluHouse will open to the public to offer a refined Italian dining experience complemented with excellent wines from their extensive cellar. Watch this space for more information!