Located on the corner of Maple Street and Tai Nan Street is Buff, a cafe with an eye-catching shuttergate decoration that’s become one of the hottest photo spots in Sham Shui Po. The cafe’s interior is decked out with pale wood fixtures and ceiling-to-floor windows, which create a laid-back and relaxed atmosphere. On Buff’s menu, you’ll find a variety of global dishes such as mentaiko-stuffed chicken wings, tom yum prawn orecchiette, Angus beef brioche, and plenty more.
