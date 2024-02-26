Time Out says

Japan’s popular curry restaurant Caligari opens its first overseas branch in Hong Kong this March. Caligari’s curries are cooked under high pressure and temperatures for eight to 12 hours, wwhich results in the sauces boasting rich flavours unlike any other. Currently, customers can select between Caligari’s coconut-based curry (from $138 to $168) or premium spices curry (from $158 to $188) to enjoy them with toppings like chicken breast, pork cutlet, Wagyu meat cutlets, or assorted seafood. Caligari’s menu also offers an Akiba combo ($188) where customers can enjoy both curry sauces in the same dish.