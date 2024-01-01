Hong Kong
Carna by Dario Cecchini

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Mondrian Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mondrian Hong Kong Carna by Dario Cecchini
Head inside the newly opened Mondrian Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui to find Carna by Dario Cecchini, a contemporary Italian steakhouse. The restaurant prides itself in their sustainable nose-to-tail concept, which minimises as much food waste as possible while still creating mouthwatering dishes. Carna’s expansive menu provides a wide range of appetisers, such as deep-fried beef meatballs with bone marrow ($268) and pan-seared scallops with cauliflower puree ($298). The Italian restaurant also offers a small selection of surf-and-turf entrees, as well as charcoal-grilled special cuts like porterhouse ($1,980), beef chuck flap ($628), bone-in ribeye ($1,680), and many more. If you’ve still got room at the end of your meal, Carna also serves classic desserts such as tiramisu ($208), souffle with berry sauce and vanilla gelato ($188), and pavlova with vanilla chantilly cream and ruby peach sorbet ($148).

Address:
39/F, Mondrian, 8A Hart Ave, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
3550 0339
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6pm-12am
