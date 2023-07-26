Time Out says

This dai pai dong has been operating in Wo Che since 1982, but relocated to Shek Mun in 2018 to an all indoor and air-conditioned venue. Chan Kun Kee serves up a large variety of beloved dai pai dong dishes like roast pigeon, deep-fried oyster cakes, salt and pepper squid, and many more. Be sure to also try out some of Chan Kun Kee's signature dishes, which include hand-shredded chicken tossed in wasabi, clams in tom yum goong broth, and steamed prawns piled high with minced garlic.





