Hong Kong
Timeout

Chan Kun Kee

  • Restaurants
  • Sha Tin
  • Recommended
Time Out says

This dai pai dong has been operating in Wo Che since 1982, but relocated to Shek Mun in 2018 to an all indoor and air-conditioned venue. Chan Kun Kee serves up a large variety of beloved dai pai dong dishes like roast pigeon, deep-fried oyster cakes, salt and pepper squid, and many more. Be sure to also try out some of Chan Kun Kee's signature dishes, which include hand-shredded chicken tossed in wasabi, clams in tom yum goong broth, and steamed prawns piled high with minced garlic. 



Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan

Details

Address:
Shop 5, G/F, Phase 2, Kings Wing Plaza, 3 On Kwan Street, Shek Mun
Hong Kong
Contact:
2606 1390
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 4.30-11pm
