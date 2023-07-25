Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chatterbox Café

  • Restaurants
  • Sha Tin
  1. Chatterbox Café 大圍
    Photograph: Courtesy Chatterbox Café
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Chatterbox the wai
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Renowned Singaporean restaurant Chatterbox is bringing their signature legendary Mandarin chicken rice and Bak Kut Teh to the New Territories. The new location is situated inside The Wai, Tai Wai’s all-new shopping mall. Here, diners can enjoy classic Singaporean dishes like Mandarin chicken rice and king prawns laksa; as well as signature dishes on the summer menu like stir-fried ocean prawns with crispy oatmeal and Singapore Assam sea bass. Apart from the food, diners will get to experience the charms of the Lion City as the restaurant incorporates Singaporean art – including an impressive mural by Singaporean art team Ripple Root – into its sleek and spacious venue.

Details

Address:
Contact:
View Website
2813 6832
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.