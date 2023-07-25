Chatterbox Café

Time Out says

Renowned Singaporean restaurant Chatterbox is bringing their signature legendary Mandarin chicken rice and Bak Kut Teh to the New Territories. The new location is situated inside The Wai, Tai Wai’s all-new shopping mall. Here, diners can enjoy classic Singaporean dishes like Mandarin chicken rice and king prawns laksa; as well as signature dishes on the summer menu like stir-fried ocean prawns with crispy oatmeal and Singapore Assam sea bass. Apart from the food, diners will get to experience the charms of the Lion City as the restaurant incorporates Singaporean art – including an impressive mural by Singaporean art team Ripple Root – into its sleek and spacious venue.