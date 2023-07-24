The Wai: A guide to Hong Kong's newest shopping mall

Hong Kong's latest shopping mall, The Wai, is now officially open! Spanning a total of 650,000sq ft across four floors, the mall boasts nearly 150 stores and restaurants, over 50,000sq ft of outdoor green spaces, and Hong Kong's largest indoor bicycle parking lot; making it one of the most talked-about shopping destinations so far this year. Whether you're looking to catch a movie, go on a shopping spree, or grab a cup of coffee, we've put together a list of all the best things to eat, shop, and do at the new mall.

