Hong Kong
Chef's Cuts Restaurant and Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Kowloon City
Time Out says

As Airside's largest restaurant, Chef's Cuts' venue takes up a total of 5,000 sq ft and has plenty of space for diners to enjoy their meals with adequate room. Aside from their kitchen area, this venue also houses Sour Dough, an in-house bakery. Chef's Cuts specialises in providing house-aged steaks, such as premium Black Angus ribeye steak from Iowa which gets dry aged for 21 days. Seafood lovers should not miss out on Chef's Cut's chilled seafood platter, which features high quality Boston lobsters, seasonal oysters, Hokkaido scallops, clams, and more. Other must-try dishes at Chef's Cut's include baked lobster mac 'n cheese, Spanish suckling pig, and smoked beef ribs with caramelised fish sauce.

Details

Address:
Shop 201, 2/F, Airside, 2 Concorde Rd, Kai Tak
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-10.30pm
