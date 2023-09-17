Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Club Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
club bar pacific club
Photograph: Courtesy Pacific Club
Advertising

Time Out says

Tsim Sha Tsui is home to Pacific Club, an exclusive members-only group for socialites and business owners. Within Pacific Club, members can find an array of food and drink facilities such as Club Bar, a casual spot that serves as a location to unwind, socialise with other club members, or to catch live sporting events. 

Details

Address:
1/F, Pacific Club, Harbour City, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2118 1846
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.