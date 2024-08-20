Occupying a refurbished leather wholesale shop, Coffee Matters has preserved a slice of the 1950s by retaining much of the shop’s original touches, including the green-and-white floor tiling. This space is decked out in simple, wooden furniture with a no-fuss menu that offers a variety of hand-dripped coffee, tea and light bites. Coffee Matters also offers a rotating selection of homemade cakes for dessert, so don’t forget to ask the staff for their daily offerings.
Time Out says
Details
- Address
- G/F, 170 Ki Lung Street, Sham Shui Po
- Hong Kong
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Tue, Thur-Fri 11am-7pm, Sat-Sun 11am-7.30pm
