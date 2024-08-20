Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. coffee matters
    Photograph:Calvin Sit
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Coffee Matters
    Photograph: Courtesy Calvin Sit
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po

Coffee Matters

Advertising

Time Out says

Occupying a refurbished leather wholesale shop, Coffee Matters has preserved a slice of the 1950s by retaining much of the shop’s original touches, including the green-and-white floor tiling. This space is decked out in simple, wooden furniture with a no-fuss menu that offers a variety of hand-dripped coffee, tea and light bites. Coffee Matters also offers a rotating selection of homemade cakes for dessert, so don’t forget to ask the staff for their daily offerings.

Details

Address
G/F, 170 Ki Lung Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue, Thur-Fri 11am-7pm, Sat-Sun 11am-7.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.