  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po

Colour Brown

Wander along Sham Shui Po’s roads to find Colour Brown, a cafe with a large green entrance that you can’t miss. This casual venue has become one of the neighbourhood’s hotspots, due to its industrial aesthetics featuring bare concrete interiors, dark green steel fixtures, and a spiral staircase that leads to Go.On Space, a creative art hub located on the cafe’s first floor. Pair your favourite coffees with Colour Brown’s range of pastries and noodle dishes, such as chicken ramen with scallion oil.

Details

Address
Phvlo Hatch
G/F, 9-13 Wong Chuk Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-7pm
