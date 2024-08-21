Wander along Sham Shui Po’s roads to find Colour Brown, a cafe with a large green entrance that you can’t miss. This casual venue has become one of the neighbourhood’s hotspots, due to its industrial aesthetics featuring bare concrete interiors, dark green steel fixtures, and a spiral staircase that leads to Go.On Space, a creative art hub located on the cafe’s first floor. Pair your favourite coffees with Colour Brown’s range of pastries and noodle dishes, such as chicken ramen with scallion oil.
