Time Out says

Opening its doors to the public on July 1 – one day ahead of Hong Kong Palace Museum's grand opening – Crepes & Bakes is a new French Eatery located on the Palace Museum grounds. Offering unobstructed harbour views of both Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, the cafe is great for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Indulge in baked goods, including various types of bread served with salted butter and jam ($68), croissants and baguette sandwiches ($40-$68), salads ($78-$138), sweet treats like palmier, tarts, and eclairs ($40-$88, and gluten-free, savoury and sweet crepes ($58-$98).