Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Crepes & Bakes

  • Restaurants
  • West Kowloon
  1. Crepes & Bakes
    Photograph: Courtesy Crepes & Bakes
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Crepes & Bakes
    Photograph: Courtesy Crepes & Bakes
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Crepes & Bakes
    Photograph: Courtesy Crepes & Bakes
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Crepes & Bakes
    Photograph: Courtesy Crepes & BakesThe complete crepe
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Crepes & Bakes
    Photograph: Courtesy Crepes & BakesNorwegian salmon crepe
    PreviousNext
    /5
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Opening its doors to the public on July 1 – one day ahead of Hong Kong Palace Museum's grand opening – Crepes & Bakes is a new French Eatery located on the Palace Museum grounds. Offering unobstructed harbour views of both Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, the cafe is great for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Indulge in baked goods, including various types of bread served with salted butter and jam ($68), croissants and baguette sandwiches ($40-$68), salads ($78-$138), sweet treats like palmier, tarts, and eclairs ($40-$88, and gluten-free, savoury and sweet crepes ($58-$98). 

Details

Address:
Museum Café 3, LG/F, Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon, Yau Ma Tei
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.facebook.com/crepesandbakeshk
5125 9296
Opening hours:
Mon 9am-9pm, closed on Tues, Wed-Sun 9am-9pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.