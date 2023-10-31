Hong Kong
Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. Anne-Sophie Pic
  2. Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic
Leading Nation Hospitality is proud to join hands with luxury crystal house Baccarat and lauded French celebrity chef Anne-Sophie Pic to present French fine dining restaurant Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic. Set to be located on the 44th floor of Forty-Five, the restaurant is designed by the Paris-based architecture and interior design studio Gilles et Boissier to offer a luxurious dining ambience, while allowing diners to gaze at a panoramic view of Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour. 

Upon entering the dining venue, guests will be greeted with a Baccarat chandelier that symbolises the four elements - fire, water, earth, and air – working together in harmony, which sets the tone for the experience at Cristal Room and for Anne-Sophie Pic's cuisine. With 10 Michelin stars under her belt, Pic will provide a range of impeccable gastronomic delights for diners to enjoy, in which she reappropriates and interprets local ingredients with French cuisine codes. 

Watch this space for updates about Cristal Room's grand opening during mid-November. 

Address:
Forty Five, Gloucester Tower, Landmark, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
