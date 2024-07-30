Subscribe
Photograph: Courtesy Cruise

Cruise Restaurant & Bar​: Where modern Asian fare meets stunning harbour vistas

A rooftop oasis boasting an inventive menu and magnificent views

Photograph: Courtesy Cruise

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Renowned for its dramatic skyline, Hong Kong is home to plenty of restaurants that offer both quality cuisine and stunning vistas. Among these dining destinations, Cruise Restaurant & Bar​, located on the 23rd floor of Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong in North Point, is a must-visit for those seeking an unforgettable culinary experience. This buzzy 88-seater restobar serves a plethora of Southeast and North Asian classic dishes with a contemporary twist, as well as a creative locally inspired cocktail menu. Read on to see what makes this rooftop haven special.

Bespoke design and scenic views

Photograph: Courtesy Cruise

Award-winning André Fu Studio is the creative vision behind Cruise’s interiors, where warm terracotta tones blend harmoniously with the ever-changing hues of the harbour and skyline. The venue is relaxed yet elevated, with cosy couches, a deep-orange gloss lacquer ceiling, and bespoke crystal lighting installation above the bar. As guests step into the dining room, they will be greeted by a captivating metallic sculpture named Epoch, crafted by Canadian artist David Spriggs.

Dine at the stylish indoor area, or kick back at the spacious outdoor terrace, both overlooking picturesque views of Victoria Harbour. For a more exclusive culinary experience, consider booking their private room which accommodates up to 11 guests.

Contemporary Asian flavours

Photograph: Courtesy Cruise

Helmed by chef Adisak Choksamritphon, Cruise serves a delectable array of inventive sharing-friendly dishes inspired by Southeast and North Asian time-honoured recipes.

If you’re craving a fiery kick, indulge in the Hiramasa kingfish sashimi with lime and herb dressing, pickled green chilli, and sweet Thai basil. Alternatively, try their signature Massaman curry with braised Wagyu beef cheek and homemade roti, or the wok-fried seabass with green mango, tamarind, and Thai basil.

Cruise also offers a variety of delicious vegetarian options, such as the refreshing heirloom tomato salad featuring Thai eggplant salsa and basil coconut dressing, the grilled cauliflower steak with chilli salsa and gochujang, as well as the roasted maitake mushroom served with tofu puree, coriander, garlic, eggplant, and yakitori glaze.

In addition to their daily afternoon tea and weekend brunch experiences, Cruise also presents a range of revolving weekly promotions, from hotpot dinner sets to Wagyu steak nights. Stay informed about the latest promotions by visiting their official website or Instagram.

Creative cocktail menu

Photograph: Courtesy Cruise

Say goodbye to ordinary cocktails and check out Cruise’s unique signature drinks or its locally inspired series, Sip Trip: North Point, which showcases innovative cocktails that pay tribute to the vibrant North Point neighbourhood. As you explore the menu, don’t forget to flip over to the other side to reveal the hong lok kay–inspired board game, illustrated by local artist Mindy Lui. 

Standouts include the Gai Daan Jai Old Fashion, a bourbon-based creation inspired by Hong Kong’s beloved street food, egg waffles. The 7 Sisters Road, named after the district’s iconic street, is another popular choice, crafted with Islay whiskey, mezcal, rum, grapefruit and lime.

Eco-conscious initiatives

Photograph: Courtesy Cruise

Cruise provides more than just a delightful gastronomical journey – it is also committed to preserving the environment through various green practices. 

When it comes to selecting ingredients, the restaurant prioritises organic and sustainable options where possible, and uses only cage-free eggs. It also sources bottle-free spirits from the sustainable supplier ecoSPIRITS.

Additionally, Cruise invites diners to collectively contribute to food-related climate solutions. A one-percent surcharge is applied to each bill to support Zero Foodprint Asia, an NGO dedicated to promoting regenerative farming as well as land management practices. 

Visit Cruise Restaurant & Bar today and check out their official website or Instagram for more info.

