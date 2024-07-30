Cruise Restaurant & Bar​: Where modern Asian fare meets stunning harbour vistas

Award-winning André Fu Studio is the creative vision behind Cruise’s interiors, where warm terracotta tones blend harmoniously with the ever-changing hues of the harbour and skyline. The venue is relaxed yet elevated, with cosy couches, a deep-orange gloss lacquer ceiling, and bespoke crystal lighting installation above the bar. As guests step into the dining room, they will be greeted by a captivating metallic sculpture named Epoch, crafted by Canadian artist David Spriggs.

Dine at the stylish indoor area, or kick back at the spacious outdoor terrace, both overlooking picturesque views of Victoria Harbour. For a more exclusive culinary experience, consider booking their private room which accommodates up to 11 guests.