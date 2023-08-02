Cucina is Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel's Forbes Travel Guide four-star Italian restaurant. Cucina, which means 'kitchen' in Italian, is led by head chef Andrea Delzanno who combines centuries-old traditions of Italian gastronomy with innovative twists to create exquisite dishes. The venue features a stylish bar and a cosy terrace overlooking breathtaking views of the Victoria Harbour skyline.
- 6/F, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel
- 3 Canton Rd
- Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- 2113 0808
