Cucina

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • price 3 of 4
    Photograph: Courtesy Cucina
    Photograph: Courtesy Cucina
    Photograph: Courtesy Cucina
    Photograph: Courtesy Cucina
Cucina is Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel's Forbes Travel Guide four-star Italian restaurant. Cucina, which means 'kitchen' in Italian, is led by head chef Andrea Delzanno who combines centuries-old traditions of Italian gastronomy with innovative twists to create exquisite dishes. The venue features a stylish bar and a cosy terrace overlooking breathtaking views of the Victoria Harbour skyline.

Details

Address:
6/F, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel
3 Canton Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2113 0808
