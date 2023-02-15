Hong Kong
Dalloyau (Central)

  • Restaurants
  • Central
dalloyau central
Photograph: Courtesy Dalloyau
Dalloyau Paris is a name that's synonymous with luxury, the royal patissier from France with over three centuries of imperial heritage is a brand that had the privilege of serving French royalty since 1682 – dating back to the reign of Louis XIV. Indulge in a range of sweet and savoury pastries, or purchase them and enjoy them at home. 

Shop C, G/F, Entertainment Building, 30 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
3185 8392
Mon-Sun 10.30am-10pm
