Dario Cecchini’s culinary events at Carna

When you have the chance to be fed by a celebrity chef who has been touted as the best butcher in the world, well, you jump at the opportunity to be at the table. From September 26 to 29, the legendary Dario Cecchini – who The New York Times claims is the “world’s greatest butcher” and who has also been on Netflix’s Chef’s Table – will be back in Hong Kong for a series of gastronomic gatherings.

Carna by Dario Cecchini at Mondrian Hong Kong, known for its nose-to-tail philosophy, is where the chef will showcase his passion for sustainable dining and his almost reverential treatment of meat through a commitment to honouring every part of the animals that go under his blade. Guests at this communal dinner will be taken on a journey through various cuts of meat from September 26 to 28, featuring specialties such as Chianti tartare and Bistecca Alla Fiorentina, free-flow wines and cocktails, and Cecchini’s signature tableside flair. The Dinners with Dario, Panzano-Style experience is available for $2,088 per head. The master himself will also show us how the sausage is made at a sausage-making masterclass on September 27 ($1,288 per head). After the cosy, hands-on class, guests will be treated to a family-style lunch with curated Italian wines for pairings.

For a more interesting twist to your usual boozy brunches, spend the weekend of September 28 and 29 at the Nose-to-Tail Brunch with Dario, where the chef highlights how no cut of meat goes to waste through dishes like beef rump tartare and Bistecca Di Costola. With unlimited appetisers and an option to add on free-flow wines and zero-waste cocktails, this meal offers an insightful look and taste into what makes Carna special – and, at $988 per head, an absolute steal for a masterful experience.

Spaces are understandably limited, so if you want to experience Cecchini’s slicing and dicing while theatrically reciting Dante’s Divine Comedy for yourself, then secure your spot at his table early!