Hong Kong
Timeout

Dine and dance with the Devil at Tai Kwun

  • Restaurants
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  1. The Dispensary
    Photograph: Courtesy The Dispensary
  2. Cantina
    Photograph: Courtesy Cantina
  3. The Chinese Library
    Photograph: Courtesy The Chinese Library
This Halloween, head to Tai Kwun’s old police headquarters and witness Cantina, The Chinese Library, and The Dispensary transform into a lair full of darkness. On October 29, choose between two extravagant dining experiences – The Chinese Library will be offering a nocturnal Chinese feast for $888 per person, and Cantina will offer their first Italian night brunch along with free-flow of Veuve Clicquot Champagne for $988 per person. Head to The Dispensary afterwards for Dancing with the Devil, for free-flow drinks from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Aside from offering free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne, The Dispensary also presents spooky cocktails created by their master mixologist Lorenzo Coppola. Select from their Awaken, Spell, or Witch Craft cocktails and dance the night away to great tunes spun by DJs Helen Ting and Ivan Sit. 

Early bird tickets for Dancing with the Devil are now available at $348 until October 14, regular tickets for $398 will be sold until October 28, and tickets will be sold at the door for $458. Reserve your tables for Cantina and The Chinese Library on their respective websites. 

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

