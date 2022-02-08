Ding Ba Restaurant

Time Out says

Ding Ba, which opened in 2021, was selected as one of the newest Michelin Bib Gourmand venues in 2022. The small shop is run by Ding Ba, a Taiwanese native from Keelung City, who originally wanted to bring a taste of traditional Taiwanese street food snacks to those who have been unable to return to Taiwan since the pandemic. Little did he expect that his Taiwanese snacks would become a favourite of Hongkongers too!

The Taiwanese chef-owner serves up some legit street food. The crispy oyster omelette ($45), egg pancake wraps ($28), and braised pork rice ($25) are all classic Taiwanese snacks and the shop's signature dishes. It's worth trying the Taiwanese-style fried stinky tofu ($50) too which is similar to Hong Kong's stinky tofu but comes with a spoonful of spicy sauce (don't worry it's quite mild) drizzled on the golden crispy tofu for an authentic taste of Taiwanese night markets.

Ding Ba is located opposite Ngau Chi Wan Market. The shop only has two or three round tables on the roadside and there are often long queues – even during non-peak hours – so if you live close, it's worth getting takeaway so you can savour it at home.

