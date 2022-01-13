Michelin Guide 2022 announces seven new Bib Gourmand eateries in Hong Kong

Ahead of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2022 virtual award ceremony, which takes place on January 19 at 3pm (Hong Kong time), this year’s Bib Gourmand selection of value-for-money eateries has been announced. This comprises 64 venues in Hong Kong including seven new additions, which are new or newly promoted, as well as seven in Macau too.

The Bib Gourmand distinction is awarded to venues that offer high-quality food at budget-friendly prices. More specifically, this means that we can enjoy a high-quality three-course meal (excluding drinks) for a maximum price of $400 in Hong Kong. The selection of eateries covers a variety of cuisine with more than 20 different styles across Hong Kong and Macau including not only restaurants but also street food shops that reflect the culinary traditions of both Hong Kong and Macau.

Three of the new Bib Gourmand eateries in Hong Kong offer traditional Cantonese and Chiu Chow flavours which have been passed down through generations or carry flavours, techniques and culinary known-how that have been sharpened through the years. The other four venues offer Hong Kong's beloved comfort food that you typically get at the city's best street vendors.

The seven new Bib Gourmand eateries in Hong Kong include:

Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow

This 70-year-old Chiu Chow restaurant is one of the oldest in Hong Kong but closed its Sheung Wan location to open up in Lohas Park. They have continued their culinary traditions here and remains well-loved for their flavourful marinated goose and more.

Shop 353B, 3/F, The Lohas, 1 Lohas Park Road, Tseung Kwan O

Photograph: Courtesy Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow

Tai Wai Dining Room

A restaurant located in Tai Wai with a reasonably-priced menu that honours Cantonese culinary traditions with a playful twist.

G/F, 92 Chik Fuk Street, Tai Wai

Photograph: Courtesy Tai Wai Dining Room

Tin Hung

Cantonese roast meats specialist Tin Hung gets their geese from Foshan daily for their signature marinated and roasted goose. The roast goose leg rice is a winner for sure!

Shop D, G/F, Yan Yee Bldg, 88 Kin Yip Street, Yuen Long

Photograph: Courtesy Tin Hung

Both Street

Located in Yuen Long, Both Street serve gua bao sandwiches (or buns) that are very popular in both traditional and creative combinations, and regulars keep returning for them.

Shop 18, G/F, Shun Fung Building, 5-7 Fung Yau Street North, Yuen Long

Photograph: Courtesy Both Street

Ding Ba Street Food

Ding Ba Street Food's Taiwanese chef-owner serves up street snacks such as crispy oyster omelette, pancake rolls, and braised minced pork rice.

Shop C, G/F, 2 Kwai Chi Path, Ngau Chi Wan, Choi Hung

Photograph: Courtesy Ding Ba

Moon Tong Lok

Moon Tong Lok's signature sticky rice rolls are made to order so that they're fresh. Other crowd-favourites include their hot and sour soup and savoury soy milk.

4 Ming On Street, Hung Hom

Photograph: Courtesy Moon Tong Lok

Kung Wo Beancurd Factory

One of the most well-known and well-loved tofu shops in Hong Kong, Kung Wo Beancurd Factory makes their own tofu from scratch as well as soymilk, tofu puffs, and everyone's favourite tofu faa pudding.

G/F, 118 Pei Ho Street, Sham Shui Po

Photograph: Ann Chiu

The full list of the Bib Gourmand selection in Hong Kong includes:

