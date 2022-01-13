Hong Kong
Kung Wo
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Michelin Guide 2022 announces seven new Bib Gourmand eateries in Hong Kong

A total of 64 budget-friendly venues in Hong Kong receives the distinction this year

Fontaine Cheng
Written by
Fontaine Cheng
Ahead of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2022 virtual award ceremony, which takes place on January 19 at 3pm (Hong Kong time), this year’s Bib Gourmand selection of value-for-money eateries has been announced. This comprises 64 venues in Hong Kong including seven new additions, which are new or newly promoted, as well as seven in Macau too.

The Bib Gourmand distinction is awarded to venues that offer high-quality food at budget-friendly prices. More specifically, this means that we can enjoy a high-quality three-course meal (excluding drinks) for a maximum price of $400 in Hong Kong. The selection of eateries covers a variety of cuisine with more than 20 different styles across Hong Kong and Macau including not only restaurants but also street food shops that reflect the culinary traditions of both Hong Kong and Macau.

Three of the new Bib Gourmand eateries in Hong Kong offer traditional Cantonese and Chiu Chow flavours which have been passed down through generations or carry flavours, techniques and culinary known-how that have been sharpened through the years. The other four venues offer Hong Kong's beloved comfort food that you typically get at the city's best street vendors.

The seven new Bib Gourmand eateries in Hong Kong include: 

Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow

This 70-year-old Chiu Chow restaurant is one of the oldest in Hong Kong but closed its Sheung Wan location to open up in Lohas Park. They have continued their culinary traditions here and remains well-loved for their flavourful marinated goose and more.

Shop 353B, 3/F, The Lohas, 1 Lohas Park Road, Tseung Kwan O

Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow
Photograph: Courtesy Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow

Tai Wai Dining Room

A restaurant located in Tai Wai with a reasonably-priced menu that honours Cantonese culinary traditions with a playful twist. 

G/F, 92 Chik Fuk Street, Tai Wai

Tai Wai Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Wai Dining Room

Tin Hung 

Cantonese roast meats specialist Tin Hung gets their geese from Foshan daily for their signature marinated and roasted goose. The roast goose leg rice is a winner for sure!

Shop D, G/F, Yan Yee Bldg, 88 Kin Yip Street, Yuen Long

Tin Hung
Photograph: Courtesy Tin Hung

Both Street

Located in Yuen Long, Both Street serve gua bao sandwiches (or buns) that are very popular in both traditional and creative combinations, and regulars keep returning for them.

Shop 18, G/F, Shun Fung Building, 5-7 Fung Yau Street North, Yuen Long

Both Street
Photograph: Courtesy Both Street

Ding Ba Street Food

Ding Ba Street Food's Taiwanese chef-owner serves up street snacks such as crispy oyster omelette, pancake rolls, and braised minced pork rice.

Shop C, G/F, 2 Kwai Chi Path, Ngau Chi Wan, Choi Hung 

Ding Ba
Photograph: Courtesy Ding Ba

Moon Tong Lok

Moon Tong Lok's signature sticky rice rolls are made to order so that they're fresh. Other crowd-favourites include their hot and sour soup and savoury soy milk.

4 Ming On Street, Hung Hom

Moon Tong Lok
Photograph: Courtesy Moon Tong Lok

Kung Wo Beancurd Factory

One of the most well-known and well-loved tofu shops in Hong Kong, Kung Wo Beancurd Factory makes their own tofu from scratch as well as soymilk, tofu puffs, and everyone's favourite tofu faa pudding.

G/F, 118 Pei Ho Street, Sham Shui Po

Kung Wo Tofu Factory
Photograph: Ann Chiu

The full list of the Bib Gourmand selection in Hong Kong includes:

  1. Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling
  2. Ancient Moon
  3. Ba Yi
  4. Brass Spoon (Wan Chai)
  5. Both Street
  6. Café Hunan (Western District)
  7. Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow
  8. Chiuchow Delicacies (North Point)
  9. Congee and Noodle Shop
  10. Cornerstone
  11. Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay)
  12. Din Tai Fung (Silvercord)
  13. Ding Ba
  14. Dragon Inn
  15. Eight Treasures
  16. Eng Kee Noodle Shop
  17. Eton
  18. Fung Shing (North Point)
  19. Glorious Cuisine
  20. Good Hope Noodle
  21. Hao Tang Hao Mian
  22. Ho To Tai (Yuen Long)
  23. Ju Xing Home
  24. Kai Kai
  25. Kau Kee
  26. Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles
  27. Kwan Kee Claypot Rice (Queen's Road West)
  28. Kung Wo Beancurd Factory
  29. Lau Sum Kee (Fuk Wing Street)
  30. Lin Heung Kui
  31. Lucky Indonesia
  32. Mak Man Kee
  33. Megan's Kitchen
  34. Moon Tong Lok
  35. Nishiki
  36. Po Kee
  37. Putien (Causeway Bay)
  38. Samsen (Sheung Wan)
  39. Samsen (Wan Chai)
  40. Sang Kee
  41. She Wong Leung
  42. Shek Kee Kitchen
  43. Shugetsu Ramen (Central)
  44. Shugetsu Ramen (Quarry Bay)
  45. Sing Kee (Central)
  46. Sister Wah
  47. Sun Yuen Hing Kee
  48. Tai Wai Dining Room
  49. Tai Wing Wah
  50. Tai Woo
  51. Tak Kee
  52. Takeya
  53. Tasty (Central)
  54. Tim Ho Wan (North Point)
  55. Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po)
  56. Tin Hung
  57. Trusty Congee King (Wan Chai)
  58. Tsim Chai Kee (Wellington Street)
  59. Wang Fu (Central)
  60. What To Eat
  61. Wing Lai Yuen
  62. Yixin
  63. Yuan is Here (Western District)
  64. Yue Kee

