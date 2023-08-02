Time Out says

Twin brothers Joshua and Caleb Ng, who own venues such as Vivant and Common Ground, have recently opened a new Japanese-French seafood bistro on Staunton Street. The restaurant takes its name from the interlocking pathways of wave-breakers that safeguard Hong Kong's shores. Chef Sean Yuen, formerly of Hue Dining and Caprice, leads the kitchen at this intimate 20-seat establishment. The menu consists of a seven-course chef's selection priced at $880 per person, blending the culinary traditions of France and Japan while highlighting the use of fresh seafood. Wine lovers are welcome to bring bottles to accompany their meal without incurring corkage fees.